35 communities connected to national grid in Kumbungu District

Thirty-five communities in the Kumbungu District in the Northern Region have been connected to the national grid under the government's Rural Electrification Project (REP).
The beneficiary communities are Kpachi, Kokpeng, Kochem A, Kochem B, Zoo Naa yili, Tignyoring, Timonaayili, Dinyo Kpaligu, Fandu, Zangbalung Kukuo, Seegbini, Ganvuliga, Bongnaayili, Vuggu Digu, Yugyili, Suang, Namdu Kuriku, Namdu-Wahani.
The rest are Zangbalung Bihi, Gbanzogu Kukuo, Gung, Tanshegu, Nakpaatua, Garizegu, Gbandu, Zolan-yili, Wayaayo, Newtown A, Newtown B, Aflao, and Border.
That brings to 66, the number of communities connected to the national grid under the project in the past two years, which seeks to make electricity accessible to the people and enhance economic activities in the areas.
Aside from that, streets lights have also been installed in all the beneficiary communities.
Speaking at separate ceremonies to inuagurate the projects, the District Chief Executive of Kumbungu, Abdul-Salam Hamza Abdul-Fatawu, said the project formed part of efforts towards ensuring that the entire district was hooked onto the national grid.
“We are determined to achieve universal electricity coverage in the district to enhance the economic and social lives of the people," he said.
Aside from improving the social life of the people, he indicated that the project would open up the area for the establishment of cottage industries and other economic ventures.
Full coverage
Mr Abdul-Fatawu reiterated his commitment towards ensuring that all communities in the constituency were provided with electricity before 2024, saying "We are inching towards a 100 per cent electricity coverage and I am very confident we will achieve that soon."
He advised the chiefs and people of the beneficiary communities to take proper care of the power and desist from using electrical cables not certified by the Energy Commission.
He also appealed to the people to pay their bills promptly to avoid being disconnected by NEDCo and to enable the power suppliers to generate more revenue to extend power to other
communities in the area.
The chiefs of the beneficiary communities expressed gratitude to the government for the intervention and said it would go a long way to improve on their living conditions.
They, however, appealed to the government to construct some roads to improve economic activities in the area.
