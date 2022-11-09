30 SHSs qualify for semi-final stage of public speaking contest

Thirty senior high schools (SHSs) have qualified for the semi-finals contests of the National Public Speaking Competition.
The representatives of the schools have thus been put into five zones for the in-person contest slated for November 11, 2022, which will take place at the Achimota School.
In Zone One, the semi-finalists are Brakwa Senior High Technical School (SHTS), Adisadel College, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Girls SHS, New Konkrompe SHS, Pentecost SHS and Aburi Girls SHS.
The institutions that are in Zone Two are Odoben SHS, Ghana National College, Swedru SHS, Holy Child College, Nyakrom SHTS and Mfantsipim School.
Zone Three has Wa SHS, Nandom SHS, Northern School of Business, Tamale SHS, Sunyani SHS and the St James Seminary SHS.
In Zone four are Ola Girls SHS, Serwaa Kesse Girls SHS, Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS, Prempeh College, Mawuli School and the Keta SHTS.
The last zone Koforidua SHTS, Mfantsiman Girls SHS, Achimota School, the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School, Legon, Sefwi Wiawso SHS and Nana Brentuo SHTS.
Only one school will qualify from each zone for the grand finale at the Accra International Conference Centre on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
The National Public Speaking Competition is powered by DeeDee Global and runs under the leadership of the Speaker of Parliament and in partnership with the Cultural Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service.