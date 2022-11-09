New classroom block for Srodae SDA school

A new six-unit classroom block, a staff common room and an office for the headteacher has been inaugurated for the Ellen White SDA Basic School in the New Juaben South Municipality in the Eastern Region.
The classroom block which cost GH¢501,207 with funds from the District Assembly's Common Fund (DACF).
Located on top of the Obuotabiri Mountain falls within the Srodae community, a suburb of Koforidua in the Eastern Region, the school which was established in 1950 had until now been housed in a makeshift structure.
Teaching
At a short ceremony to officially inaugurate the facility at the school’s premises last Friday, the Municipal Coordinating Director for New Juaben South, Edward Abazing, who spoke on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, said the assembly decided to put up the new structure to enhance teaching and learning as well as good management of the school.
Mr Abazing said the topography of the area made it difficult for the construction of the facility because of the mountainous nature of the community.
He urged the teachers to ensure that the new facility translated into good academic results for the benefit of the school children and encouraged the school children to take advantage of the new facility to learn very well to become useful citizens.
Academic results
Mr Abazing who attributed the poor performance of pupils at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to the students abandoning their textbooks when they got home, appealed to parents to ensure that their children studied at home.
The head teacher of the school, Boakye Acheampong, who was excited about the provision of the new classroom block, however, expressed disappointment that a place of convenience had not been provided within the structure.
He said currently the pupils had to rely on an inappropriate place of convenience at the back of the new building.
Mr Acheampong said the access road to the school was also so bad that vehicles could not use it, and as a result in cases of emergency, teachers had to carry pupils to the main road for vehicles to take them to the hospital.
Mr Acheampong, therefore, pleaded with the assembly to solve such challenges.
He also said the school lacked a proper compound for assembling and a playing ground for sporting activities.
Appreciation
The President of the East Ghana Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church, Pastor Dr Samuel Bonya Arloo, on behalf of the East Ghana Conference
Headquarters expressed gratitude to the municipal assembly for providing the new classroom block.
Dr Arloo praised the teachers for managing the school till the provision of the new facility and appealed to the pupils, teachers, School Management Committee and Parents Teacher Association to take good care of the facility.
A form two student, Francis Tetteh, who was highly elated about the new classroom block told the Daily Graphic that since the school belonged to the assembly it was important for the assembly to construct an appropriate water closet toilet facility near the new classroom block.
He complained about the lack of an ICT laboratory and library in the school which negatively affected teaching and learning.
He, therefore, appealed to the assembly to provide such facilities for the school.