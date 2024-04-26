3 Injured in military, prison personnel fracas in Bawku

A misunderstanding between some military personnel and Prisons officers in Bawku in the Upper East Region led to three prison officers being injured.

The incident was said to have occurred when the military personnel demanded the release of two men who they suspected had run into a prison yard to escape arrest. According to sources, the escapees were said to have misbehaved during the official launch of the 40th anniversary celebration of the enskinment of the Bawku Naba, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka, at his palace on Wednesday.

And when the military personnel attempted arresting them, the suspects took to their heels and allegedly sought refuge at the Prisons Service yard, off the Bawku main road. The source claimed that when the prison officers on duty requested to know why the soldiers were pursuing the suspects in the yard, a misunderstanding ensued, leading to a confrontation.

Confrontation

A local resident who spoke to the Daily Graphic on condition of anonymity, said the confrontation between the security personnel resulted in gunshots. He said in the course of the confusion, the three prison officers whose names were not given, suffered from alleged gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital.

Calm returns

Meanwhile, calm has since been restored to the town with residents going about their normal duties. Bawku has been a hotbed of disturbances over the years, following a protracted chieftaincy conflict between Kusasis and Mamprusis.

The situation necessitated the deployment of more security personnel by the government to the once booming commercial hub in the region to ensure peace was maintained.