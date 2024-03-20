2024 World Water Day launched

Emelia Ennin Abbey Mar - 20 - 2024 , 06:14

The Water Resources Commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, has launched this year's World Water Day (WWD) celebration on the theme: "Promoting utilisation of water for peace."

The global theme for the event, which is focused on promoting conservation of water bodies and sustainable use of water is: “Leveraging water for peace."

This year's emphasis on peace underscores the pivotal role water plays in fostering stability and prosperity worldwide.

The day will be commemorated on March 22, 2024, at Potrase in the Eastern Region.

Among activities to be rolled out are a webinar series on water statistics presentations, discussions on fish farming and initiatives aimed at combating illegal mining activities in the country.

Significance

The Deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, said at the launch in Accra last Monday that peaceful utilisation of water resources was vital for sustainable development and public health.

said with more than three billion people relying on water that crossed national borders, the need for cooperation among countries sharing water bodies had become imperative to ensure its equitable and sustainable use.

Mr Chinnia said in 2023, only 58.8 per cent of water bodies maintained good ambient water quality. He attributed the reasons to various challenges, including human activities such as fish farming and "galamsey".

He said the government remained steadfast in its commitment to manage water resources and also improve water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services nationwide.

Over the years, the deputy minister said the government had implemented some interventions to safeguard water utilisation, including the construction of water supply systems, policy reforms and continuous monitoring of water resources.

Access

The acting Executive Secretary of the Water Resources Commission, Bob Alfa, said unequal access to water could escalate conflicts among communities and nations.

As climate change exacerbates water-related challenges and global population increases, he said the need for collective action to protect and conserve water resources had become urgent.

He said the launch had set the stage for a series of engagements to promote water stewardship and advance the agenda for peace and sustainable development.

The Director of Water Department at the Ministry for Sanitation and Water Resources, Kwabena Gyasi, urged the media to raise awareness of water conservation and promote innovative solutions to water utilisation.