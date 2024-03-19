Next article: Tama Foundation calls for urgent reclamation of degraded mining sites in northern Ghana

Air Force Helicopter carrying 21 makes emergency landing near Agona Nkwanta

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 19 - 2024 , 18:19

A Ghana Air Force helicopter with registration number GHF 696 today [Tuesday, March 19, 2024] made an emergency landing at Bonsukrom near Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region.

It is unclear what caused the incident. However, a statement signed by the Director General in charge of Public Relations of the Air Force, Brigadier General E Aggrey-Quarshie, said there were 21 passengers on board, made up of staff of the Ghana National Gas Company and aircrew.

He said the people onboard were conducting a routine offshore powerline inspection of the Atuabo gas plant when the incident occurred around 12:30 pm.

“All passengers on board have been accounted for and there were no fatalities. However, they have been evacuated and are currently undergoing routine medical checkup,” Brigadier General Aggrey-Quarshie added.

He further noted that preliminary assessments have commenced to ascertain the cause of the incident.