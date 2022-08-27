14 years after ban...Used fridges still flood market

Some importers are still using fraudulent means to ship used refrigerators and accessories into the country’s market.
In spite of the Energy Efficiency Regulations, 2008 (LI, 1932), which placed a ban on the importation or sale (distribution) of used refrigerators, air-conditioners and incandescent filament lamps, Daily Graphic’s investigation has revealed that the banned refrigeration appliances are still being smuggled into the market.
High demand
The fraudulent activities, which take place sometimes under the nose of law enforcers, have generally been sustained by the high demand and quick returns (profit) of the appliance in the country.
The importers, who brazenly bring the banned goods, mostly in consolidated containers, have managed to build relationships with some officials at the ports to help facilitate the clearing of the goods and make their activities flourish.
The Energy Commission admits the influx of the restricted appliances in the market but blamed it on what it described as outdated components in the regulations (LI, 1932).
Year-long monitoring
A year-long monitoring by the Daily Graphic showed that Tema Port, especially Jubilee Terminal and undesignated entry points at the country’s borders, mainly inland, had become extremely porous and a safe haven for this fraudulent activity despite a 14-year-old law that restricted the importation of the appliances.
At the Tema Port, the Daily Graphic observed that the importers concealed a few of the banned appliances in their consolidated containers.
Concealed used refrigerators are sometimes also wrapped with polythene and other materials and placed at the back of the container to prevent diligent Customs officials from detecting them during physical examination.
The modus operandi at Aflao Border is a little different as importers who engage in that activity ship the product through the Port of Lome and subsequently cart them into Ghana in mini-trucks and tricycles with little resistance from the security officials manning those entry points.
Aflao, on the country’s eastern gate, has several entry points called Beats and Pillars, which are often used by smugglers in and out of Ghana and Togo.
Market visit
In the market, the fridges sell between GH¢500 (table top) and up to GH¢5,000 for multiplex door refrigerators at Kaneshie, Lapaz, Dodowa road and other areas in the Greater Accra Region.
While some of the dealers who spoke to the Daily Graphic said their products were ‘old stock’, others said theirs were ‘store rejects’ from Germany, United Kingdom or Turkey and for that reason could not be categorised as used fridges.
Those who had the confidence to admit that their appliances were used fridges said they had developed various means of shipping the appliances but would not disclose those means.
One of them, Michael Boadu, said: “I can’t tell you how we bring these appliances into the country but we have the means of bringing them in.
“If you also want to join this business, you will need to find your way around but the market is not good this year and so consider that before they are imported.”
The regulation
The regulation banning the appliance seeks to reduce energy consumption and harm to the environment.
It is also to safeguard the country from becoming an environmental dumping site for used electrical and electronic waste from Europe.
The law banning the importation of the products was introduced in 2008 but the implementation was extended to January 2013 to provide dealers the needed time to adjust, but over the period,
the appliances are still in the Ghanaian market.
Among other things, the law stipulates that a person shall not import a used refrigerator, air-conditioner and incandescent filament lamp, or offer for sale or distribution the said items.
It further empowers an Inspector and a Customs officer to enter any premises to seize used air-conditioners and incandescent filament lamps being manufactured, stored or offered for sale.
Exchange scheme
The government, through the Energy Commission, has in place an initiative known as the Refrigerator Rebate and Exchange Scheme (RRES), which is to enable more Ghanaians to replace their old power-consuming refrigerators with new energy-efficient ones.
More than 10,000 used and inefficient refrigerator sets were exchanged for new ones between 2012 and 2016.
It also introduced the ECOWAS Refrigerators and Air Conditioners