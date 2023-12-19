11 Learners from Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire win Outstanding Pearson Learners Awards

Diana Mensah Dec - 19 - 2023 , 07:29

Ten learners from Ghana and another from Cote d’Ivoire have emerged as winners at the Outstanding Pearson Learners Awards.

They were honoured with National, Continental and Global awards based on their exceptional performance in Pearson Edexcel exams at the Primary and Lower Secondary levels.

They include Dayshaun Ayindor Amoah of Crystal Heights International School, Ghana; Edrea Maame Esi Bukroh of Faith Montessori and Child Development Centre; Asoawe Awampaga of International Community Montessori School; Kiara Alexis Ngameni Takoundjou of Morning Glory International School, Côte d’Ivoire, and Mohammed Sugla Zakaria of Stepping Stones Education Centres.

Others include Nyimdzii Ellem Swatson-Akpedonu of Teachinaid School, Ghana; Awurabena Agyeman from Vine Christian School, Ghana, and Adrian Amoako from the McCarthy Hill School, Ghana.

Out of the 10 awards for Ghana, four students achieved the highest marks globally, two students received the highest mark recipients in Africa, and four students were lauded for achieving the highest marks in Ghana.

Background

Pearson is the world's leading learning company that aims to help make a measurable impact on learner’s lives through learning and provide an international curriculum built on the UK curriculum for academic qualifications, resources and support services.

The awards recognise and celebrate the highest achieving learners worldwide (outside the UK) who have taken Pearson Edexcel iPrimary in the 2022 examination series and have achieved outstanding results in Mathematics, English Language, Science and Computing.

There are three Outstanding Pearson Learner Award (OPLA) categories per subject, including the Highest Mark in the World, the Highest Mark in Ghana and the highest mark in Africa.

The Business Development Manager of Pearson Africa, Christine Evans, said the competition was an approach to facilitate students to develop their cognitive skills throughout the journey of the qualification.

“Students have the opportunity to develop a holistic range of skills; they need to effectively apply the knowledge in school and the world of work.

They will leave school with a portfolio of evidence that demonstrates their learning in a specific subject area.

So this gives students more opportunity for a practical qualification for more hands-on learning experience,” she said.

Build the Future

An Educational Consultant and the Lead Consult at the Africa Education Gateway, Grant Bulmuo, said the schools could build the future if they helped learners realise their visions and dreams.

“The need for excellence from school leaders through the school's ecosystem and this can be achieved through a clear vision and commitment,” he said.