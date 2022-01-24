Ghana Gas, Kessben, Melcom support Appiatse explosion victims

The Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas), the Kessben and Melcom Group of Companies have gone to the aid of the victims of the Appiatse explosion.
Ghana Gas, which operates the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, presented a cheque for GH¢2 million towards the management of the victims and the rebuilding of the community, while the Kumasi-based Kessben Group made a pledge of GH¢50,000 and quantities of relief items.
Unfortunate incident
Speaking after a tour of the devastated community and the handing over of the cheque, the Chief Executive of Ghana Gas, Dr Ben Asante, said the incident was a national disaster which required the support of all, including Ghana Gas.
“I must say that Appiatse is one of our host communities — our gas pipeline from the Esiama Metering Station in the Ellembelle District to Prestea passes through the area to Nyinahin, then to Kumasi. Therefore, in the face of this disaster, we cannot isolate ourselves from it,” he said.
He said as a corporate organisation, “we will be there to support the recovery process every step of the way. It is the hope of the management, board and staff of Ghana Gas that the bereaved will be comforted and those at hospitals recover quickly as the reconstruction process begins”.
Recovery process
Dr Asante said in situations such as the Appiatse incident, there was no need to engage in talk but work towards the fast recovery of the community to ensure that the people returned to their normal lives and resumed their contribution to the development of the country.
“At the moment, it is a painful and sad moment for the chiefs and the people of Appiatse, and our support and encouragement will help quicken the recovery process. As Ghanaians, that is who we are; we will not let our troubled community and compatriots down. We will stand by them through this difficult moment,” he said.
Corporate support
The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani, commended corporate bodies for their support towards the upkeep of the victims and displaced people, as well as identifying with the rebuilding process.
“What we at the municipal assembly are doing now is to ensure that we create a spacious place and move the people there, so they can cook and interact freely. Presently, the parish hall is too small for them,” he said.
He added: “I must say we have a lot of relief items from the Office of the President, led by the Vice-President, the Office of the First Lady and the mining companies in the area. The Ghana Chamber of Mines has also donated $50,000 worth of building materials towards the reconstruction of the community,” he said.
The MCE said the people lost everything, since the entire community was razed to the ground.
“In terms of food and the provision of their daily needs, we have enough to feed them. The challenge we have is that the displaced are in the middle of the town and misinformation around them is troubling them and we need to support them.
“We have secured a facility built in the area not far from the town and they will be more comfortable there. The Red Cross and other agencies are in the process of making it habitable for the people. We have almost 500 tents, mattresses, among others,” he said.
Kessben pledge
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kessben Group, Mr Stephen Boateng, popularly known as Mr Kwabena Kesse, announced the pledge when he called into a live radio show on Kessben 93.3 FM in Kumasi yesterday.
He said the Kessben Group shared in the pain of the displaced people.
Apart from the cash pledge, he also promised a donation of relief items such as rice, oil, soap, blankets and mattresses for their upkeep and called on all Ghanaians to go to the aid of the community.
Melcom Group donates
Melcom donated assorted food items to the victims.
The Director of Communications of the group, Mr Godwin Avenorgbo, said the directors of the Melcom Group had been greatly moved by the devastation suffered by the people of the community and, therefore, decided to go in with the donation.
“To learn about the destruction of a whole community where residents had to seek refuge in the bush for safety is, for us, a very troubling development which demands an all hands on deck approach to alleviate the suffering of the people.
“As we express our condolence to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery, we are convinced that the immediate thing to do in order to avoid any more loss of lives among those directly affected by the disaster is provide food, drinks and water, even as we give consideration to other forms of help the community may require in the next few weeks,” he said.