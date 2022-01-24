ADB supports Tolon District Hospital

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) has presented a cheque for GH¢50,000 to the newly opened Tolon District Hospital in the Northern Region to aid in its operations.
The presentation of the money, which formed part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), is to help ensure the smooth operations of the new hospital which is in dire need of financial support and some medical consumables.Follow @Graphicgh
The facility was inaugurated in 2020 but its operationalisation was delayed for more than a year due to logistical constraints.
It was finally opened on January 4, 2022 to provide quality medical services for residents of the Tolon District and other adjoining districts, including the Kumbungu and North Gonja Districts.
Presenting the cheque to management of the facility at a short ceremony in Tolon last Saturday, the Deputy Managing Director of the ADB, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Tali, said the donation was to help in the smooth running of the facility.
“Today, we are here to make a cash donation of GH¢50,000 as further contribution to support the smooth operations of the hospital and help provide medical care for communities that visit the facility,” he said.
He indicated that the bank had in the recent past supported the hospital with personal protection equipment (PPE) and also constructed a borehole in the district to provide potable drinking water for the people of the district.
Appreciation
For her part, the District Director of Health Services, Mrs Joana Quarcoo, thanked ADB for the support and pledged to put the donation to good use so as to serve its intended purpose.
She mentioned the lack of constant water supply, a power generator and means of transportation as some of the challenges facing the hospital and appealed to the bank and other corporate organisations to help the facility.
The Member of Parliament for the Tolon Constituency, Mr Mohammed Habib Iddrisu, who is a member of the hospital’s board, also thanked the bank for the gesture and pledged to support the facility in the coming months.