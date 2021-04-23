Ga South Municipal Assembly sets out to improve sanitation

The Ga South Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has started putting in place various measures aimed at improving sanitation in the municipality.
The measures, which are in line with the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s ‘Make Accra Work’ plan, include liaising with a private waste disposal company to provide dustbins for free to every household in the municipality.
Known as the One household One dustbin project, the waste disposal company would then collect the rubbish from the household at a fee.
The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Joseph Nyarni Stephen, who disclosed this in an interview stated that the assembly had also acquired a final waste disposal site at Obom Domeabra to facilitate the evacuation of rubbish in the municipality there.
He explained that presently, the municipality does not have a final rubbish disposal site, as such, rubbish that are collected from the municipality are sent to either the Central Region or Langma, which was not the best considering the long distance the drivers have to cover.
By-laws’ revision
Furthermore, he said the assembly was revising its by-laws to make it mandatory for property owners to clean the frontage of their houses to keep the environment clean, adding that after the revision of the by-laws, those who failed to comply with the new directives would be penalised.
“We are yet to start this. Presently, we are working with the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) and the Information Service Department (ISD) to create awarenesss of our intentions before we start to enforce the laws,” he disclosed.
Aside these, he said, the assembly would start the monthly clean up exercises in the municipality and also dredge all the water drainage systems in the municipality to make for easy flow of water, especially before the rains set in.
Mr Stephen appealed to residents of the municipality to see the assembly as belonging to them, as such they should act in ways that would support the assembly to keep the municipality clean.
He asked them not to build on watercourses, not to litter the environment and also pay their property taxes.
Touching on the regional minister’s ‘Make Accra Work’ plan, he described it as a good thing which must be embraced by all.