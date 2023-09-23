Former Bantama MP Daniel Okyem Aboagye passes on

Graphic.com.gh Sep - 23 - 2023 , 09:55

The former Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency in Kumasi Daniel Okyem Aboagye has passed on.

The Minister of Parliament Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who is MP for Suame has confirmed.

Okyem Aboagye was MP for Bantama, one of the biggest constituencies in Kumasi from January 7, 2017 to January 6, 2021.

His attempt at a second term in office was not successful as Asenso Boakye beat him at the NPP primary ahead of the 2020 election.

Okyem Aboagye himself defeated Henry Kwabena Kokofu who was MP for Bantama from January 7, 2014 to January 6, 2017.

Kokofu had taken over from Cecilia Abena Dapaah and was trying to go for a second term but Okyem Aboagye defeated him.

Okyem Aboagye who was a businessman after spending one term in Parliament became a spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (MP) on economic issues.

The businessman after spending one term in Parliament became a spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (MP) on economic issues.

more to follow …