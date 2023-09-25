What some market women said about Okyem Aboagye, the late former Bantama MP

What some market women said about Daniel Okyem Aboagye, the late former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama in Kumasi before his demise.

After the announcement of the demise of the former MP, Okyem Aboagye last Saturday, a video of some aggrieved market women [recorded earlier before his demise] who were unhappy with certain actions taken by the former MP has been re-shared on social media.

The then aggrieved women appeared to be involved in a land dispute with the late legislator and accused him of using his political powers and connections to cheat them.

One of them who identified herself as Samba mentioned that, she was not going to hesitate to curse the late legislator and his family if he claimed he owned the land.

The woman alleged that she lost her husband in the process of fighting for the land.

Watch the video below

What some market women said about Okyem Aboagye, the late former MP for Bantama in Kumasi before his demise pic.twitter.com/L9Zj338hqV — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) September 25, 2023

The former Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency in Kumasi Daniel Okyem Aboagye's demise was announced last Saturday.

The Minister of Parliament Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who is MP for Suame confirmed the death on Saturday morning.

Okyem Aboagye was MP for Bantama, one of the biggest constituencies in Kumasi from January 7, 2017 to January 6, 2021.

His attempt at a second term in office was not successful as Asenso Boakye beat him at the NPP primary ahead of the 2020 election.

Okyem Aboagye himself defeated Henry Kwabena Kokofu who was MP for Bantama from January 7, 2014 to January 6, 2017.

Kokofu had taken over from Cecilia Abena Dapaah and was trying to go for a second term but Okyem Aboagye defeated him.

Okyem Aboagye who was a businessman after spending one term in Parliament became a spokesperson for the New Patriotic Party (MP) on economic issues.

