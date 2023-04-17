Fastforward Investment Ghana Limited partners Clarks to introduce brand to Ghanaian consumers

Kweku Zurek Apr - 17 - 2023 , 06:27

Fastforward Investment Ghana Limited, the biggest fashion retailer in Ghana, has announced its partnership with the British footwear brand Clarks.

The partnership aims to introduce the Clarks brand to Ghanaian consumers through a franchise model.

The Clarks store at the Accra mall in Ghana is owned and operated by FastForward Stores, which specializes in bringing international brands to the Ghanaian market.

Clarks, which has been in business for over 195 years and has 750 stores globally, offers stylish and comfortable shoes for men, women, and children.

The brand is expanding its global footprint through partnerships with local retailers and franchises. With Clarks' reputation for quality and durability, as well as Fastforward's experience in the Ghanaian market, the partnership is expected to be a success.

The new Clarks store at the Accra mall features a wide variety of shoes, ranging from casual sneakers to dress shoes and everything in between. It will also offer a range of sizes and widths to ensure that customers can find the perfect fit.

The staff is knowledgeable about the products and will be happy to assist customers in finding the perfect pair of shoes.

The launch of the store was marked with the introduction of Clarks' latest SS23 Campaign tagged “For the World Ahead”.

Speaking at the launch, the CEO of Fastforward and Smartmark Limited, Mr. John Onyeoguzoro said, "Originality and innovation have always been in Clarks’ DNA, and we know more than anyone how small steps create big strides. So to change the world of tomorrow, we’re moving forward today."

The addition of the Clarks franchise at the mall is great news for shoppers who are looking for high-quality, stylish, and comfortable footwear. Whether you're in the market for a new pair of sneakers or dress shoes for a special occasion, the new Clarks store at the mall is definitely worth checking out.

As part of the roll-out plan, Clarks stores will be located in major malls and on the high streets in Ghana and Nigeria to enable loyal customers to access the brand. Customers can locate the Clarks store at the Accra mall or shop online at www.ffstores.com. For more information and updates on the launch, follow Fastforward on their social media channels or visit their website.