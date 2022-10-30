El-Wak: Ghana Card Centre closed effective October 31

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that its Special Service Centre located at El-Wak Sports Stadium (Accra) will be closed down effective Monday, October 31, 2022.
Consequently, applicants requesting a National Identification Card (Ghana Card) update and card replacement services are to visit the nearest NIA district or regional Office.
In a public notice, the NIA said "all applicants yet to pick up their cards having successfully undergone an Update or Card Replacement process before the closure should do so at the NIA Greater Accra Regional Office, located at PWD, Kinbu".
"Applicants requesting the Card Verification Service should visit the NIA Head Office at Shiashie, Accra".
Creation of centre
The NIA on March 28 this year moved the update of personal records, verification and replacement of cards to the El-Wak Stadium. That move came a few days after a stampede at the premises of the National Identification Authority headquarters in Accra led to one person being rushed to the hospital.
The incident happened at the entrance of the office when the gates were opened on Tuesday morning, March 22, 2022.
The Ghana Card is the primary and sole identity card for SIM re-registration and for other official requirements in state and some private institutions.