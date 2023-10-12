Ejura: Robbery suspects kill policeman

Graphic.com.gh Oct - 12 - 2023 , 08:45

A police officer was killed following a gun battle during an operation to foil a robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified as Sergeant, Ahmed Kamal, with service number 42250 and another police officer, whose identity has not been made known by the Police Administration sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of guns with the robbers.

Kamal was pronounced dead on arrival after he was taken to a hospital together with his colleague.

A statement issued by the police on Wednesday October 11, 2023 indicated that two suspected robbers who allegedly engaged the police in the gun battle during the operation to quell a planned robbery attack on the mobile money vendor at Ejura have been arrested.

The suspects have since been identified as Alhaji Wahab Suleiman and Ibrahim Abubakari.

The two robbery suspects who also sustained gunshot injuries from the exchange of gunfire with the police are said to be receiving medical attention under police protection.

One of their accomplice who also engaged in the shootout with the police officers who were on a mission to prevent the planned robbery attack on the mobile money vendor is currently on the run.

The police said it had mounted a manhunt for the accomplice to get him arrested and face justice.

The statement indicated that some weapons retrieved from the suspects at the scene include two SB shotguns, a pump-action gun, six live BB cartridges and a used B8 cartridge.

The items retrieved would be used as exhibits during the prosecution of the suspects.