Preparations underway for construction of new Gbewah Palace in Yendi

Zakaria Alhassan Oct - 12 - 2023 , 09:00

Preparationsare underway to reconstruct a new Gbewah Palace, seat of the Overlord of Dagbon, in Yendi in the Northern Region.

In line with that, a new site has been secured where about 19 houses, which are at various levels of completion, are being put up for residents who are to relocate to pave way for the project at the existing palace grounds.

The multi-purpose project, which fits into modern architectural trends, is being carried out in phases.

Donations

A local and foreign fundraising committees, under the auspices of the Dagbon Development Fund, had been established where corporate organisations, companies and individuals are donating various sums of money towards the realisation of the project.

The latest to donate to the fund is a group of Ghanaian Ambassadors who hail from Dagbon.

The group donated an amount of GH¢10,000 to the local fundraising committee as their contribution towards the construction of the project in Tamale last Tuesday.

They later travelled to Yendi where they presented a plaque with the names of members of the group, who are serving in various countries around the globe, inscribed on it.

The presentation was made on their behalf by the Consul General at the Ghana Embassy in Nigeria, Hajia Samata Gifty Bukari.

She said “after learning about this laudable initiative, my colleagues and I decided to come together to mobilise some funds as a responsibility to support the construction of the new palace befitting the status of Dagbon”.

Hajia Samata said it was the beginning of more of such support from the group to ensure the project was successfully carried out.

She expressed appreciation to Ya-Na Abukari II and other stakeholders who were all working hard to realise the vision of the Overlord.

Appreciation

The Chairman of the local fundraising committee, Alhaji Sheriff Mahama, who received the donation, thanked the group for the gesture.

He also expressed appreciation to all those who had so far donated to his outfit and pledged that the funds would be used for the intended purpose.

“For those, who are yet to donate, our doors are always opened, the project is a worthy cause and we, therefore, entreat you to also extend a helping hand,” Alhaji Sheriff added.

Initiative

In Yendi, the Ya-Na explained that upon his ascension to the skin, he decided to assemble all the chiefs under his jurisdiction to brief them about the idea of constructing a new palace befitting the kingdom.

This was later made known to the entirety of Dagbon who embraced it and a committee was subsequently set up to oversee the realisation of the project.

“At the moment, work is on course and the chiefs and people are cooperating. I will like to commend all those who have supported us in this endeavour, the journey is still long, but by the grace of God, we shall get there,” he said.