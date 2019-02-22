‘Educational system must equip students with skills’

The focus of the country’s educational system should provide students with the relevant knowledge and skills that will enable them to be self-employed rather than rely on the government for employment, the President of the Foundation for Generational Thinkers (FOGET), Mr Prosper Afetsi, has said.
That, he said, was because the current system continued to educate the masses to look for jobs instead of training them to create jobs.
The unemployment situation, he said, was getting worse due to the lack of the right kind of education, choosing career paths without knowing their purpose in life as well as parents forcing their children to pursue programmes they did not have interest in.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Career
Mr Afetsi said this at a Career Counselling Programme held at the Anlo Afiadenyigba Senior High School in the Volta Region for candidates preparing for this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
Candidates from the Nyravase Community Basic School at Afiadenyigba and the Holy Cross Preparatory School, Weta, took part in the programme alongside WASSCE candidates from the Anlo Afiadenyigba Senior High School.
The programme by FOGET was the second, after a similar programme was held for over 800 BECE candidates within Zone Five of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) in Accra.
Candidates
Addressing the candidates on the topic: “Unlocking the greatness within you to impact Generations,” Mr Afetsi advised them to identify their passion, what they loved doing and God’s purpose for their lives, among other things.
“Everyone was created by God to fulfil a purpose. Not all of us are created to become doctors, lawyers, nurses etc.
So you need to be you so that what your Creator has put in you, you can bring it out to help humanity,” he said.
The FOGET President told the students that if they tried to be someone or lived someone else’s dream, “then you will be missing in the area you were supposed to be”. You are the way you are because of what the Creator has created you to do or fulfil here on earth”.
Mr Afetsi noted that no talent was better than the other or more significant.
Purpose
God’s purpose for their lives, he said, was always accompanied by natural abilities, and warned that “You will have a problem or be unemployed if you do not know your purpose”.