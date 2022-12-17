Eco Index Agro Solutions donates over GH¢25K worth of fertilizer to Orange Growers

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian fully-owned agrochemicals supplier, Eco Index Agro Solutions Limited, has presented 200 litres of begreen-F Organic Liquid Fertilizer valued at GH¢25,200 to Orange Growers Association (OGA).
Making the presentation in Accra on Thursday, December 14, 2022, the Country Director of Eco Index Agro Solutions Limited, Daniel Baisie Jnr, stressed that organically-sourced fertilisers are essential in farming practices especially when it comes to "quality healthy" yields and sustainability.
"We have a cordial relationship with OGA as well as partnership in as far as orange plantations are concerned, supporting them with organic inputs like the organic liquid fertilizer. We also share some sustainable agronomic practices with the orange farmers which go a long way in solving challenges that might come their way in farming practices. We donated 200 litres of our high-quality liquid fertilisers which amount to GH¢25,200 to assist and subsidise their cost of production in terms of inputs and as usual give them abundant yields," Mr. Baisie Jr. told the media.
He also appealed to the Food and Agriculture ministry to focus much on sustainable inputs (organic fertilizers) and practices and develop the sector with the appropriate local stakeholders.
"Ghana will have no reason to import any kind of food when the above is taken into consideration and eschew politics in Food and Agriculture. Creating markets for farmers and having our own seed banks is the core," Mr. Baisie Jr intimated.
Farm manager with the Eastern regional chapter of Orange Growers Association (OGA), Sam Dokyi, who received the 200 litres of begreen-F Organic Liquid Fertilizer thanked Eco Index Agro Solutions Limited for their continuous support in that regard and called for more of such and related support from stakeholders.
Mr. Dokyi lamented the attack of fungal black spot disease on about 50% of their 1,500-acre (the largest in Ghana) orange farm in the Eastern region and reiterated the call from Orange Growers Association (OGA) on the Food and Agriculture ministry to intervene through periodic mass spraying exercise to save the country huge sums of cash to revive the crisis level economy.
The Orange Growers Association (OGA) was instituted few years ago with the sole objective of assisting farmers with technical knowledge and up-to-date farming techniques to ensure rich yields and direct access to off-takers to purchase quality organic oranges at competitive prices to prevent post-harvest losses.
The Orange Growers Association (OGA) has partnered Eastfield Foundation's #OrangeWednesday (One Student, One Orange) initiative to ensure that every basic school child enjoys 1 free quality organic orange from the foundation's parent company, Eastfield Farms.
Five basic schools in the Eastern region and two in the Greater Accra region have been adopted in the on-going initiative to support the well-being of children.