Madam Assan chairs AGI’s Garments, Textiles, Leather Sector

Madam Edwina Assan, Textile Designer and Managing Director of Edtex Limited, a handmade textile designing and producing company in Accra, has been elected Chairperson for the Garments, Textiles and Leather Sector of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).
Madam Assan, therefore, succeeded Mrs Doris Kessie, the immediate past Chairperson for the sector, and would serve for two years before the next elections.
The AGI is made up of all sizes of manufacturing and services industries such as pharmaceuticals, electricals, agro-processing, agribusiness, garments, textiles and leather, information technology, electronics and electricals, telecommunications, utilities, service industries, transport, construction, banking and advertising.
The Garments, Textiles and Leather Sector of the AGI is responsible for overseeing the interest of the sector in all its activities; be it advocacy or manufacturing concerns.
Madam Assan, after the elections in Accra, shared with Ghana News Agency what some of her priority initiatives would be for the Garments, Textiles and Leather Sector of the AGI saying “We will focus a lot on technology for everything; production, sales amongst others and to increase our market share especially in the USA where we have just two percent of the business there.”
She spoke about the export market saying “We need to increase our export market share and I have identified strategic partners that we can form alliances with to identify the right market and right distributors to improve upon our 2% share of the American market. Several identified distributors are ready to partner with us to increase our market in the USA and other strategic markets in Europe.”
She touched on incubators and common services centres saying “I intend to introduce business incubators and service centers where members can go for skills acquisition from highly technical instructors, and guidance in business methods. There are some machinery and equipment that are too expensive to acquire by individuals and the centre will house such machinery for use by members."
She also spoke about the government’s interventions emphasising that “Our sector falls under the strategic anchor industries that are on focus by the Ministry of Trade. We need to follow up to the benefit of all members of the sector. There is the provision of the free zone, and industrial estate space for all to expand. Let’s start to think big.”