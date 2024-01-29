E B Nomafo Initiative holds seminar to inspire students in Accra

Graphic.com.gh Jan - 29 - 2024 , 18:16

The E.B. Nomafo Initiative, a non-governmental organization (NGO), has organised a one-day vacation seminar for students from some selected schools at the African Child School in Accra.

The event was meant to inspire Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) students with primary focus on addressing some realities of life and various challenges facing the youth.

It was also aimed at equipping the students with strategies for achieving academic excellence.

Facilitated by the CEO of the organisation, Dr. Aaron Makafui Ametorwo, the participants were taken through topics such as freedom from close parental monitoring, encounter with diverse individuals, varying intellectual abilities among students, unique school myths and the power of self-identity.

The session on strategies for academic excellence focused on fostering positive attitude towards academic work, adopting group studies as a learning and revision strategy and understanding personal strengths and weaknesses to adopt effective learning strategies.

Head of African Child School, Mr. Raymond Tudor and the Proprietor, Mr. Matthew Yalley took turns to admonish the students, providing valuable insights that would guide them as young adults.

The programme ended with the recognition of deserving students who were awarded for their outstanding performances in their respective schools.

Following the success of this inaugural event, the founder of the NGO, Mr. Ernest Baffour Nomafo expressed his commitment to extend the seminar to other communities in Ghana to help build a brighter and more prosperous future for all underprivileged students.

In terms of mission, the E.B. Nomafo Initiative is dedicated to fostering sustainable development, improving living standards, and creating opportunities for growth and self-reliance in target communities.

The vision of the Initiative is to witness underprivileged communities thrive and to become self-sufficient.

The Initiative envisions preserving and celebrating rich cultural heritage, prioritizing environmental sustainability, and driving progress through unity and collaboration.

Inspired by his experience with underprivileged communities in the Eastern Region, Mr. Ernest Baffour Nomafo founded the NGO to help solve some of the societal challenges.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the E.B. Nomafo Initiative operates with primary focus on Quality Education (SDG 4), Gender Equality (SDG 5), Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10), and Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11).

“These goals harmonize with the NGO's three priority areas of Education, Development, and Equality,” Mr Nomafo said.