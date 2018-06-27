Drunken police officer boards trotro with gun (VIDEO)

The Police say they have begun investigations into the conduct of the police officer who boarded a commercial vehicle (trotro) in a drunken state while holding an AK47 rifle.
According to DSP Sheila Buckman, who speaks for the police, the conduct of the police officer, whose name is yet to be given, has been brought to their attention and the necessary steps are being taken to investigate the matter; after which the appropriate action will be taken.
A video of the heavily drunk police officer has been making the rounds on Facebook after it was posted by one person who was on board the trotro.
Rosemary Emefa Brany, posted: “This policeman joined the troski I was in around ridge enroute Madina...He is drunk! He has a rifle! Other passengers were making fun of the situation but I was damn horrified I had to alight and pick another troski.”
The video shows the drunken officer who could not sit still brag continuously about his drinking habits.
The officer was heard in a loud voice saying in twi that, “me ne obiaa nni asem”, to wit, ‘I have no problem with anyone’. This was after the conductor or driver’s assistant (mate) asked him to pay his fare.