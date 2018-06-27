AMA to register ‘Borla Taxi’ operators

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has initiated moves to register private waste collectors who use tricycles, popularly known as "Borla taxi" as part of efforts to sanitise their operations
.
It is free and mandatory, the statement said.
The registration, he added, will be done at various dump sites, waste transfer stations, AMA Waste Management Department at Kaneshie and other designated locations in the city.
“The AMA wishes to inform the general public, especially 'Borla Taxi' or 'Aboboyaa' operators that the purpose of the registration exercise is to identify all the service providers in the waste management value chain, coordinate, monitor and control their activities in pursuit of the "Clean Accra Project."
Mr Ankrah explained the move is to enable the
He cautioned that any tricycle operating within the AMA's jurisdiction from August 2018 without the AMA embossment will be arrested and prosecuted.
“We assure the general public that adequate steps are being taken to achieve the clean Accra goal and that AMA will not hesitate to prosecute people whose actions draw us back in accordance with the law.”
“The AMA wishes to call on all adjoining municipalities and district assemblies to register 'Borla Taxi' operators within their areas to support the realization of the project goals.”