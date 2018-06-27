Obengfo denied bail in murder case

The Accra High Court has refused to grant bail to embattled cosmetic surgeon, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh (alias Obengfo) who has been charged with the murder of Ms Stacy Offei-Darko, a Deputy Director of National Entrepreneurship Innovation Plan (NEIP).
Ms Offei- Darko allegedly died while undergoing a procedure at Dr Obeng-Andoh’s medical facility known as the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre aka Obengfo Hospital located at Weija near Accra
Dr Obeng-Andoh was charged with murder, while a cleaner at the hospital, Edward Amponsah, was charged with impersonation for allegedly sending the body of Ms Offei - Darko to another hospital posing as her brother.
The two accused applied for bail at the High Court, arguing that they were innocent until they had been proven guilty.
No bail for Obengfo
But in a ruling today, the court presided over by Mr Justice Kofi Dorgu, denied Dr Obeng-Andoh bail with the explanation that the bail application was premature.
According to him, the autopsy report on the death of Mrs Offei-Andoh was not out and Dr Obeng when granted bail could interfere with the doctor performing the autopsy.
Mr Justice Dorgu, however, ruled that Dr Obeng-Andoh was at liberty to reapply for bail when the autopsy report is released.
Cleaner
Amponsah was, however, granted bail by the court in the sum of Ghc 20,000 with two sureties.
The court further ordered the cleaner to continue to attend the committal proceedings of the case ongoing at the District Court.
According to Mr Justice Dorgu, Amponsah was entitled to bail because he was not a threat to the investigation into the case.