Dr Yaw Adutwum joins California University Advisory Board

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has been appointed to serve on the Advisory Board of the Capacity Building Center (CBC) in the School of Education and Information Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
With the appointment, which is a five-year term, Dr Adutwum joins other team members from academia, practitioners and policymakers who have demonstrated commitment to advancing local solutions to local problems.
This was contained in a letter of appointment dated September 9, 2021 and signed by the Director of Capacity Building Center, University of California, Los Angeles, Professor Walter R. Allen. PhD.
Dr Adutwum, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe, is to collaborate to develop organisational capacity to enhance the common good by enabling institutions and individuals to participate in their communities and societies fully.
"Given your leadership in education in the US and Ghana, your deep understanding of the needs of youth, students and institutions in both communities, your advice and insight will enhance our programme design and approach," the letter stated.
The board focuses on the participatory process as it targets investments to contribute to the development and sustainability of institutions, communities and nations.
Acceptance
In an acceptance letter to UCLA, Dr Adutwum was full of praise to the management and board of the university for the honour done him as he pledged to work diligently to justify his appointment.
He also pledged to collaborate with the team of advisors to do what they could to bring much change and improvement into their areas of operation for the good of the world.
Dr Adutwum is a career educationist in the areas of research, administration and policymaking for more than two and half decades.
His experience in the field of education over the past few years in the US and in Ghana has led to many world-class agencies admitting him to be part of their advisory boards.
In August this year, he was invited to be part of a high-level Advisory Board for Mission 4.7, a new global initiative to put in place the vision articulated by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) on Education.