Disasters in North East Region - 3 Killed in robbery, fire incidents

Three persons have died and another injured in separate incidents of robbery and fire in the West Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region.
Suspected armed robbers killed one person and injured another at Yama, a farming community in the West Mamprusi Municipality, last Wednesday night.
The deceased, Bugri Imoro, 38, and the injured, Fataw, 37, were shot by the seven suspected robbers during a robbery of mobile money vendors and some shops in the community.
In the other incident, two children aged about nine and 15 were burnt beyond recognition in a bush fire incident at Nasia on Wednesday afternoon.
The children were said to have been trapped in the bush fire when they went to the farm with their father to harvest rice.
Robbery incident
Briefing the Daily Graphic, the acting North East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Robert Anabiik Anmaim, said the suspects attacked money vendors and shops, shooting indiscriminately and made away with unspecified amount of money.
He indicated that the police had launched investigation into the incident to apprehend the seven suspected armed robbers.
He added that the Special Anti-robbery Team had also intensified patrols on the various highways in the region to clamp down on robbery incidents and safeguard the lives of residents of the area.
ASP Anmaim assured the public of “our resolve to weed out armed gangs in our communities to ensure socio-economic activities are carried out in a peaceful and safe society”.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased in the robbery incident has been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic custom, while the injured was receiving treatment at the Walewale Government Hospital.
Bush fire
A resident of Nasia, Abdul Latif, told the Daily Graphic that the children who died in the bush fire incident were assisting their father on the farm when fire from a nearly bush trapped them.
“The man was trying to control the fire, which was burning into his rice farm, and when he turned he could not find the children.
He searched for them but did not find them.
“This morning, a search team went to the rice farm in search of the missing children and found them burnt in the bush fire,” he narrated.
The police has since launched investigations into the incident.