ADB, others support Farmers Day

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB),headline sponsor of the National Farmers Day celebration, has presented a dummy cheque for GH¢600,000 as sponsorship package for the 2021 event slated for Cape Coast on Friday, December 3, 2021.
The amount, the estimated cedi equivalent of US$100,000, has been the biggest sponsorship package by the bank since 2001.
Making the presentation in Accra last Wednesday, the General Manager of ADB in charge of Agribusiness, Mr Kwame Asiedu Attrams, said the bank remained the most committed financial institution towards the growth of the agricultural sector in Ghana.
He said the face value of the cheque represented a fraction of what the bank was doing for farmers in the year.
Mr Attrams said beside the amount, the bank would also sponsor the cocktail reception for the farmers and also the National Farmers’ Forum to create the opportunity for them to interact and network, all of which would take ADB’s commitment to GH¢1 million.
The National Farmers’ Forum provided the award winners the opportunity to engage stakeholders and policy makers from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture,
Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and financiers to deliberate on key issues related to the sector.
Mr Attrams added that the presentation symbolised the bank’s unflinching support and readiness to fulfill its social obligation to the 2021 National Best Farmer.
Other donations
In a related development, nine other companies also presented cheques, cash and items worth over GH¢500,000 to the ministry towards the celebration.
Mechanical Lloyd Company Ltd and Wynca Sunshine donated MF harrow worth GH¢100,000 and GH¢109,600 respectively, while Yara Company Ltd presented a
cheque for GH¢25,000.
New Okaff Industries Ltd donated products worth GH¢20,000, Kingdom Exim donated GH¢24,500, Agric Manufacturing Group (AMG) donated GH¢20,000, Louis Dreyfus Company donated GH¢65,400, Flour Ghana Ltd donated GH¢5,000, while SIDALCO donated products worth GH¢37,950.
The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Yaw Frimpong Addo, commended the companies for their continuous support towards the ceremony.
Activities
The week-long programme will run from Monday, November 29, 2021, to Friday, December 3, 2021, when the grand finale will be held.
Aside the regional day celebrations, the award winners will be taken to tourist centres and some One-District,
One-Factory sites to encourage the farmers about efforts to process their produce.
This year’s event has been christened: “Planting for Food and Jobs — Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana”.