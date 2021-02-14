COVID-19: Ghana Health Service reports 15 deaths in 24hrs

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported the death of 15 more persons in 24 hours, increasing Ghana's death toll from the Coronavirus disease to 533.
The country has also recorded 718 new cases of the disease, bringing the total active cases to 8,216 as at February 10, 2021.
Ghana's Covid-19 cases as at 10th February 2021— Disease Surveillance Dept_GHS (@DSD_GHS) February 14, 2021
In total, Ghana has recorded 75,836 cases of the disease with a total of 67,087 recoveries and discharges.
Regional breakdown of total cases:
Greater Accra Region - 42,209
Ashanti Region - 13,593
Western Region - 4,442
Eastern Region - 3,252
Central Region - 2,550
Volta Region - 1,323
Bono East Region - 951
Northern Region - 827
Bono Region - 767
Upper East Region - 755
Western North Region - 747
Ahafo Region - 624
Oti Region - 257
Upper West Region - 257
Savannah Region - 68
North East Region - 42