fbpx

COVID-19: Ghana Health Service reports 15 deaths in 24hrs

BY: graphic.com.gh
COVID-19: Ghana Health Service reports 15 deaths in 24hrs
COVID-19: Ghana Health Service reports 15 deaths in 24hrs

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported the death of 15 more persons in 24 hours, increasing Ghana's death toll from the Coronavirus disease to 533.

The country has also recorded 718 new cases of the disease, bringing the total active cases to 8,216 as at February 10, 2021.

In total, Ghana has recorded 75,836 cases of the disease with a total of 67,087 recoveries and discharges.

Regional breakdown of total cases:

Greater Accra Region - 42,209

Ashanti Region - 13,593

Western Region - 4,442

Eastern Region - 3,252

Central Region - 2,550

Volta Region - 1,323

Bono East Region - 951

Northern Region - 827

Bono Region - 767

Upper East Region - 755

Western North Region - 747

Ahafo Region - 624

Oti Region - 257

Upper West Region - 257

Savannah Region - 68

North East Region - 42

topstories