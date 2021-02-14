Western Region: Police foil robbery attempt on Ecobank

The Police in Esiama have begun the search for armed robbers who attempted to rob the Ecobank Esiama branch in the Western Region in the wee hours of February 13, 2021.
The Police in a statement said after responding to a distress call from the bank, they engaged in a shootout with the robbers who fled through a bush.
The Police is therefore urging residents of Esiama and surrounding villages to report suspicious characters, especially those who present gunshot wounds to hospitals, clinics and herbalists for treatment.
The Police also rescued a private security man at the bank and another who was on duty at an adjacent Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) office.
"In the wee hours of today, 13th February 2021 Police in Esiama foiled a robbery attempt on Ecobank Esiama branch in the Western Region when they responded to a distress call to the effect that robbers numbering about five had attacked the bank. Police proceeded to the scene where the robbers opened fire upon seeing the Police. Police returned fire, leading the robbers to flee into a nearby bush," the statement said.
The hands of the security officers had been tied behind them and legs also tied with ropes.
The Police also retrieved one AK 47 assault rifle with tempered serial number and 28 rounds of live ammunition from the direction of the bush where the robbers fled.
Other items retrieved by the Police include an industrial cutter, crowbar, screwdrivers, damaged padlocks and four BB spent shells.
Read the entire statement below;
Police in Esiama Foil Robbery Attempt on Ecobank.
In the wee hours of today, 13th February 2021 Police in Esiama foiled a robbery attempt on Ecobank Esiama branch in the Western Region when they responded to a distress call to the effect that robbers numbering about five had attacked the bank. Police proceeded to the scene where the robbers opened fire upon seeing the Police. Police returned fire, leading the robbers to flee into a nearby bush.
Police rescued a private security man of the bank and another who was on duty at an adjacent ECG office (names of the security men withheld). Their hands had been tied behind them and legs also tied with rropes Police picked one AK 47 assault rifle with tempered serial number and 28 rounds of live ammunition from the direction of the bush where the robbers fled. Other items retrieved include an industrial cutter, crow bar, screw drivers, damaged padlocks and four BB spent shells.
Police observed among others, that the armed robbers damaged the burglar proof and the glass door leading to the banking hall. Although the robbers had access to the banking hall, they did not succeed in their operation due to the timely intervention by Police. Meanwhile a search has been mounted to arrest them and we urge residents of Esiama and surrounding villages to report suspicious characters, especially those who present gun shot wounds to hospitals, clinics and herbalists for treatment.