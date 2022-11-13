Anas' Galamsey Economy premiere to proceed as AICC makes U-Turn

The management of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) has reversed an earlier decision to stop Tiger Eye P.I. from premiering Anas' Galamsey Economy investigative documentary on Monday (November 14, 2022) and Tuesday (November 15, 2022) at the facility.
The AICC in a statement said the initial confusion was due to a scheduling conflict at the level of the AICC staff and not a political decision.
The statement signed by the Director of the AICC, Vivian K.A Asempapa added that the matter had been resolved and the premiere will come off as scheduled at 5 pm and 8 pm on both days.
Meanwhile, Tiger Eye P.I. in a separate statement said it had agreed to go ahead with the public screening of Galamsey Economy.
"We appreciate the intervention by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botwe. We, however, wish to point out that whiles the Minister was busy intervening, her deputy, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong and some workers at Flagstaff house were busy engaging in needless propaganda," the statement said.
"Tiger Eye affirms that we were denied use of the place barely 48 hours to the public screening. We had already paid in full the initial cost and also made additional payment via cheque when AICC increased the cost of the venue by about 30 per cent.
"We also want to place on record that Tiger Eye P.I. does not sell tickets for public screening. It is free. Tiger Eye Also uses electronic medium to broadcast its investigative work all the time. It also does public screening from time to time".
Anas' Galamsey Economy