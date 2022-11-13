Konongo based Dr. Agbeteye Ogbodjor honoured for health services

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder of First Klass Hospital at Konongo in the Asante-Akyem Central Municipality, Dr. Steve Agbeteye Ogbodjor, has been nominated for honours in recognition of his services in the health sector.
He is to be honoured as a Distinguished CEO in Health Services of the year category at this year's Africa CEOS and Entrepreneurs Awards ( ACEA) to be held in Tanzania on December 17, 2022.
Dr. Ogbordjor is a Physician of about 25 years with expertise in obstetrics and gynecology.
Education, fashion, economics, entertainment and food are among other categories award to be presented to other distinguished personalities during the ceremony in Tanzania.
The countries involved in ACEA are Tanzania, Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana.
The objective of the Africa CEOS and Entrepreneurs Awards among others is to honour, inspire entrepreneurs and other various professionals who build and lead successful, growing and dynamic businesses and create jobs that can transform lives, growth and opportunities on the African continent.
An honorary citation regarding Dr. Ogbordjor’s selection ahead of the main event was presented to him at his hospital in Konongo by a team from ACEA.
The secretary of the Ghana Association of the ACEA Ms. Faith Ayacha presenting the citation to Dr. Ogbordjor noted that, the selection of the awardees were done upon proper vetting procedures from awards board.
Dr. Ogbodjor said he was overwhelmed and commended the organisers for selecting him to be part of the award winners.
He stressed that, such inspirational efforts will spur him on to exhibit more of his potentials to the fullest to enhance effective and efficient health delivery.