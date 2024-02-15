Next article: Chief State Attorney expelled from the bar for accepting GH¢400,000 from Woyome

Coconut Grove Beach resort rewards hard working staff

Graphic.com.gh Feb - 15 - 2024 , 11:14

There are numerous benefits associated with a well motivated, remunerated and rewarded work force.

This is the agenda and has remained the focus of the Board of Directors and management of Coconut Grove Beach Resort in Elmina.

This also reflects in the rewards scheme they have been running for the past 30 years of the operations of the hotel

On January 26, 2024, the hotel the Annual Staff Dinner and Awards event to provide an opportunity to wine and dine for all the employees of the hotel as well as the guests of the employees.

Awards were presented to the most deserving employees to crown the event.

After a meticulous process for screening and selecting the best employee of the year, James Afful, a gardener assigned to the Grounds Department, came third and won GH¢1,500 cash, a citation and dinner for 2 persons.

Roland Oti, a laundry steward assigned to the Housekeeping Department, came second and won GH¢2,000 cash, a citation and a 2 night full board stay for 2 persons at a plush 4 star hotel.

Michael J. Bataah, a grill cook assigned to the Food & Beverage Department, won the worker of the year 2023 and was awarded GH¢3,000 cash, a citation and a 2 night stay full board at a plush 4 star hotel.

Twenty other employees won cash sums of GH¢500 each.

After a fun raffle draw, five lucky winners took home gift hampers.

Michael Mensah, F&B Supervisor, won a GH¢500 Melcom Gift Voucher sponsored by GT bank, Cape Coast

Also, a heartwarming sendoff was held for John Arhin, an employee who has served the company for 20 years.

He was appreciated very well with a large undisclosed sum of money and a citation for his outstanding service to the company.

In an address the General Manager of the hotel, Victor Opoku Minta, lauded the initiative of rewarding employees to express management's appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

“This dedication and loyalty is evident in the fact that some of our employees have been working with us for 30 years, which is laudable,” he said.

"As we celebrate our 30th Anniversary in December 2024, we are poised to continue to offer our distinguished clients the best of memories worth repeating."