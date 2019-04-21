Chief Imam joins Christians to worship ahead of 100th birthday

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Sunday morning stunned worshipers at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra, when he stormed there with a powerful delegation during their Easter Sunday mass.
He was warmly welcomed by Father Campbell, and a colourful bouquet of flower was presented to the Chief Imam before he was ushered into the Church.
The Chief Imam’s surprise visit was a reciprocal one to earlier engagements with former Archbishop of Accra, Gabriel Palmer Buckle, and other Christian leaders.
The National Chief Imam turns 100 on Tuesday April 23, and the surprise visit forms part of activities lined up to commemorate his centenary birthday anniversary.
Apart from the visit being a reciprocal gesture, it also forms part of the Sheikh Sharubutu’s life-long commitment to promoting inter-faith dialogue, and a peaceful co-existence between Muslims and Christians, the two dominant religions in Ghana.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
On the morning of his birthday on Tuesday, United Nations General Secretary’s Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr. Mohammed Ibn. Chambas, will speak at a public lecture, which will be held in honour of the National Chief Imam.
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
The theme for the lecture, which will be held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, is: “Advancement of modern Ghanaian society through peace, tolerance and development.”
The Planning Committee of the centenary birthday commemoration have also announced the launch of a biography of the Chief Imam on May 3, 2019.
Credit: The Zongo Mail