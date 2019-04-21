Let Jesus' resurrection rekindle your faith - Rev. Obeng Ntow

The Sakumono Distrist Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, (PCG), Rev. Emmanuel Obeng Ntow has advised Christians to ponder over the resurrection power of Jesus and allow it to rekindle their belief that the victory won over death has made them (Christians) more than conquerors.
He was preaching on Sunday at the Hope Congregation of the PCG at a church service to commemorate Easter Sunday, the day that marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
In a packed auditorium with congregants adorned in white to signify victory over death, they (congregation) sang and danced in praise and glory of the resurrected Jesus.
Rev. Obeng Ntow said Christ’s Resurrection signifies a new life for Christians.
He said the resurrection was the cornerstone of the Christian faith, adding that had it not been a reality, there would be no Christian faith.
He described the resurrection as the bible's greatest miracle and history's biggest fact.
Rev Obeng Ntow said Jesus' resurrection makes the Christian's own life beyond the grave certain, emphasing that the resurrection has made it possible for all whose trust is in the Lord to live forever.