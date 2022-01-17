CFELAG commends Police for enforcing law against publication of reckless prophecies

The Centre for Excellence Leadership and Accountable Governance (CFELAG) has commended the Ghana Police Service for enforcing the law on the publication of false statements which are likely to disturb public peace.
CFELAG maintains that the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (ACT 29) Section 208 gives the authorities the power to take action against the publication of false prophecies which undermine people's rights, freedom and cause defamation of their reputation.
Addressing a press briefing on Friday, January 14 in Accra, Dr Z.O. Hunter, the Chairman of the Global Apostolic Conference and College of Apostles said enforcing this law did not mean the Police was against church activities.
Dr Hunter explained that some alleged prophecies had torn families apart, caused divorces, murder and many other issues, hence the recent caution by the Police against such statement was appropriate.
"Over the years, many pastors or prophets have caused many homes and families to break apart through their fake prophecies. The constitution and the laws of this great nation has given everyone rights, freedom and responsibilities, but most often these rights are exercised without accounting for the outcomes," Dr Hunter said.
"It is good to note that where your freedom ends is where someone's right begins. False prophecies have caused most to take the laws into their own hands to take the lives of others. It has resulted in abusing aged people by sending them to places not good or ideal for human habitant".
Dr Hunter advised Ghanaian pastors to be circumspect in making their prophecies but continue to speak the gospel without fear or favour.
He also charged the Christian Council of Ghana and the heads of other Christian bodies to ensure that their services and meetings did not go beyond two hours as directed by the government.
He said it was important that all churches adhered to all COVID-19 safety protocols, including the directives on public gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19.