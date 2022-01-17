2 Nursing trainees perish in Pragya-grader collision

Two nursing trainees of the Asankrangwa Nursing and Midwifery Training School in the Amenfi West municipality in the Western Region met their death when a tricycle, popularly known as Pragya in which they were travelling collided with a grader when it was descending a hill.
The two were returning from the market with foodstuff for their upkeep when the accident occurred.
Their death threw the whole community into a state of shock and mourning.
The driver of the grader did a wrongful overtaking of a saloon vehicle at the peak of the hill and descended the hill with the same speed, resulting in the collision with two tricycles, including the one the decesed were riding in.
The deceased have been identified as Priscilla Antwi Williams, a Level 300 student, and Ellen Ayitey Ansah, a second-year student of the training institution.
The Principal of the Asankrangwa Nursing and Midwifery Training School, Ms Jessie Asiedua Aduako, said reports reaching the school indicated that the grader veered off its lane after overtaking a couple of vehicles and collided with the two tricycles.
She said the riders of the tricycles jumped off upon sensing danger, leaving the two students who got crashed and died on the spot.
Ms Aduako said effort was being made to contact the families of the two deceased students.
Distraught father
The father of Priscilla Williams, Mr Kwame Kissi Sam, said her daughter and Ellen, who happens to be her (Priscilla) school daughter, visited home and he saw them off.
"I saw the other girl with whom she normally comes home, after engaging her and she told me that she only arrived last night and that Priscilla asked her to come and wait for her at home as she was at the salon tidying up her hair," he said.
Mr Sam said the girls prepared food before leaving for school and told him that they would pass by the market for some items before proceeding to campus.
The Municipal Chief Executive of Wassa Amenfi West, Mr Lord Nana Tandoh, who visited the scene, expressed sadness over the accident describing it as unfortunate, and said effort was being made to get in touch with the parents of Ms Ansah.