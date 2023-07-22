Inconsistencies in police complaint, media reports on stolen money from my residence- Cecilia Dapaah

Graphic.com.gh Jul - 22 - 2023 , 07:45

“There are noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter,” the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has stated in response to media reports on money stolen from her residence.

Two house helps working for the Minister and her husband, Mr. Daniel Osei Kuffour are facing charges at an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing monies and items worth millions of cedis from the couple's residence at Abelemkpe in Accra.

The accused are 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole personal effects belonging to the minister including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewellery worth US$95,000.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing.

The alleged thefts occurred between July and October 2022.

Ms. Botwe has also been accused of stealing six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belong to the minister's husband.

Furthermore, three other individuals, identified as Ms. Botwe's current and former boyfriends and her father, are also facing charges for allegedly being involved in the crime. They have been respectively charged with dishonestly receiving GH¢1 million, GH¢180,000, and GH¢50,000.

The news has led to public outcry on how a Minster of state could have such an amount in the house.

Responding to the news of the theft, Former President John Dramani Mahama, in a tweet, expressed his disappointed, stating, "$1 m +€ 300 k and millions of GHS in a Ghanaian Minister's home? Scandalous!!"

He questioned the decision to keep such substantial sums of money at home, even if they were acquired legitimately, and called into question whether President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would set a positive example for other public office holders in his administration.

But in a statement on Friday July 21, 2023 the minister said she is taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.



STATEMENT FROM CECILIA ABENA DAPAAH

I refer to publications dated 21/07/2023 suggesting that I own one million dollars, three hundred thousand euros and millions of cedis which have been stolen from my house.

There are noticeable inconsistencies between what is being discussed in the public domain and the thrust of the original complaint on the matter.

I am taking steps to examine the origins of the inconsistencies and will provide a detailed response in the coming days.

more to follow…