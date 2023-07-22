Dilapidated structures, lack of desks affecting teaching in Kumbungu

Mohammed Fugu Jul - 22 - 2023 , 11:00

The lives of pupils and teachers of Nwodua R/C Primary School in the Kumbungu District in the Northern Region are under threat, as teaching and learning are undertaken in dilapidated structures.

The dilapidated structures, coupled with the lack of space, have compelled authorities to jam-pack the pupils in the few available structures.

Some of the pupils sit on stones, while others make do with benches for lessons.

Situation



A school building weakened by cracks

With a population of about 800, the school that was established in 1992 has not undergone any facelift.

A large number of dual desks for the pupils have broken down and left unattended to on the school’s compound.

The structures are not only unfit for classrooms but are also woefully inadequate.

Deep cracks have also developed on the buildings with the roof leaking, exposing the pupils and teachers to danger.

The situation has affected enrollment in the school, as a number of pupils have dropped out, while some have left to join nearby schools. Others, the Daily Graphic gathered, were supporting their parents on the farm.

A teacher who spoke to the Daily Graphic on condition of anonymity, said some of the pupils had dropped out of school becuase of the harsh condition.

The Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Paul Alhassan Issahaku, said the situation was seriously affecting teaching and learning, adding that it was compounded during the rainy season.

He said efforts to get authorities to fix the school had proved futile.

"We have written series of letters to the district assembly but they have done nothing about it. I do not know whether they are waiting for it to fall before," he lamented.



Some of the pupils sitting on improvised benches for lessons

Appeal

For his part, the Assemblyman for the area, Alhassan Tidoo, indicated that he had written several letters to the assembly to appeal for the renovation of the school, but he had not received any positive response.

He, therefore, made an appeal to the assembly and other benevolent organisations for support to save the pupils from being exposed to the harsh weather conditions in the area.

Some of the pupils who spoke with the Daily Graphic expressed worry about the situation and said any time it rained they were compelled to boycott school.

All attempts to speak to the District Chief Executive for Kumbungu, Abdul-Salam Hamza Fataw, on the matter proved futile as all calls went unanswered.