Budget 2019: Fundraising campaign for National Cathedral to be launched in Ghana, USA

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced that the government will launch a global fundraising campaign to raise funds from the diaspora to construct a 5,000-seater National Cathedral
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The minister said the decision to raise funds from the diaspora followed President Akufo-Addo’s determination that the building of the National Cathedral should not put undue financial burdens on the state.
Consequently, he said the president directed that a partnership
He repeated that the state was facilitating the building of the cathedral by providing the land, the secretariat, and seed money for the preparatory phase.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Beacon of tourism
He said although the
“It will include, among others, a grand central hall, a music school, and will house Africa’s first-ever Bible Museum and documentation centre,” he said.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He added that the National Cathedral project will bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology and jobs to the country.
It will also act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists, he said.
"National Cathedral:
"A National monument, the Cathedral will house impressive chapels and baptistery, 5000-seat main auditorium,y as our collective goal."