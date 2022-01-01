Brighter days ahead for mother Ghana - Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah says there are brighter days ahead for the country.
In the president's new year message to ghanaians he stated there are brighter days ahead for Ghana.
In a post on his twitter page on New Years Day, he asserts he is a firm and passionate believer in Ghana and Ghanaians capability to develop and achieve success.
The President's New Year message to Ghanaians reads:
"I am a firm, passionate believer in our national potential. We have it in us to rise and revive our fortunes. There are brighter days ahead for mother Ghana", the post read.
Vice-president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has also wished ghanaians a happy new year.
The message expresses the vice-president's gratitude to God for seeing Ghanaians through 2021.
He wished that peace and unity continues to prevail in the country as Ghana is best known for peace.
Dr. Bawumia was optimistic about the economic transformation of the country in 2022 regardless of the global impact of COVID-19.
"I thank God for seeing us through 2021. I also pray for those who we, unfortunately, lost during the year. As we have entered the new year, I pray that Ghana continues to be peaceful. We are of different ethnicities and religions, but we are all children of God. What makes Ghana unique is our unity in diversity, and we should continue to focus on that. Notwithstanding the global economic impact of COVID-19, I am very optimistic about Ghana's future, and 2022 should see us continue on the path of economic transformation that we are embarking on"