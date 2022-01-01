Be positive about Ghana’s development prospects - Rev Liwangol

Ghanaians need to be positive about the prospects of the country and avoid negative attitudes that have the potential to affect national development.
The General Overseer of the Evangelical Church of Ghana (ECG), Rev Maxwell K.K Liwangol, who made that call, said 2022 would be a year of restoration for Ghana, but that would require citizens to have a positive mindset at all levels of the society.
In particular, he said it was important for Ghanaians to do away with pull-him-down attitudes at work places as such a tendency was counterproductive and anti-developmental.
31st Night
The clergyman made that call in his New Year message to hundreds of congregants at the 31st Night and New Year service held at the Old Fadama branch of the church to usher in the year.
It was an electrifying atmosphere at the church premises as the congregants, including ceremonial churchgoers, shouted in a joyous mood to welcome the New Year when the clock struck 12 midnight.
The congregants, who were clad mostly in white attires, sang, danced and praised God for taking them through the year and ushering them into a New Year.
Blessings
Speaking on the church's theme for the year - "Possessing the Land," Rev. Liwangol said 2022 was a year when God would manifest his greatness in the country and bless people who worked diligently.
"In Genesis 12:1-4, God promised to make Abraham a great nation; bless those who bless him and curse whoever cursed him.
"Let us get prepared to receive God's blessings for us and the country so that we be a blessed nation," he said.
He said what the country needed to realise God's blessings was unity of purpose and avoidance of parochial interests.
Support the needy
The ECG General Overseer urged persons in positions of authority to recognise that they had been placed there by God to help the less privileged in society.
"Those who have power and resources must learn to extend a helping hand to the poor and needy in our society so that they can get some comfort," he said.
He said it was important for support systems to be extended to the poor to help bridge the inequality gap.
Work hard
Again, he called on all persons to work hard and not be in a rush to get what they wanted by fair or foul means.
"It took Abraham 100 years to get his blessings (a child) so be patient while you work hard to achieve your goals," he stressed.
Rev. Liwangol also underscored the need for young people to invest properly in their lives so as to reap the desired fruits.