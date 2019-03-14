Breaking News: UEW closed down following violent demonstration by students

The University of Education, Winneba, has been closed down with immediate effect.
The closure follows demonstrations by students which have turned destructive.
The students are demanding the return of a number of dismissed lecturers and the immediate dismissal of the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni.
According to Graphic Online correspondent, Gilbert Mawuli Agbey, the police fired a number of warning shots in an attempt to disperse the demonstrating students who have caused damage to property on campus. The Junior Common Room, the windscreen of the Students Representative Council bus and a notice board have all been damaged.
