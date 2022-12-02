Brand Reputation week launched

An initiative aimed at engaging small scale enterprises (SMEs), to deepen their appreciation of communication approaches to ensure growth and survival in the job market has been launched.
On the theme: Brand Reputation Week, it is aligned with the Global Entrepreneurship Week which is observed every 14th to 20th of November to celebrate entrepreneurs and empower them to scale up their businesses.
The annual event, which was the first of its kind in Ghana, was targeted at reaching over 30 SMEs across the country by recognising their contributions to economic growth while stressing on the power of communication as a facilitator of SME growth.
Spearheaded by Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa), on the theme, “Skill Up in Communication to Scale Up Your Business”, it highlighted the importance for entrepreneurs to acquire the right business and communication skills in order to grow their businesses.
Climax
The event climaxed its activities on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 with “reputation clinics” which provided communication consultancy advice to SMEs and organisations looking to grow by taking their business in a new direction while exploring new challenges and fresh perspectives to help them succeed.
Addressing participants at the launch of the initiative in Accra last Wednesday, the CEO of Stratcomm Africa, Esther Cobbah, said the event was mainly geared towards heightening the awareness of the need to build positive brands as SMEs.
She stated that a good business was built on effective communication of ideas hence it was significant as it built individuals and gave the opportunity to already existing organisations to extend to the younger generation, the skills and expertise needed to build the reputation of their growing business.
Awards
Ms Cobbah disclosed that an SME Communication Award would be held in conjunction with the week celebration where SMEs with the most impactful communications approach would be awarded and some given the opportunity to receive professional communications services from Stratcomm Africa.
However she encouraged SMEs to take planning seriously as it helped to strategise and build the reputation of the businesses to a lasting and fast rising organisation and called on all stakeholders to support SMEs to improve the collective economic growth of the country.
The CEO of Wear Ghana, Awura Abena Agyeman, a participating SME, stated that she looked forward to the event as Stratcomm Africa over the years had demonstrated that it was a master in the arts of communication.