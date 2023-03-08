Bortianor: Two children drown after Tuesday's downpour

GraphicOnline Mar - 08 - 2023 , 07:39

Two siblings died on Tuesday morning (March 7, 2023) at a community called Babasdongo near Bortianor following a downpour in the capital.

The mother of the siblings aged nine and 11 years who gave her name as Sister Ama in an interview with Joy News said she was indoors with her three children when their single room was destroyed by the rainfall.

She said she was with her three children in the building when a part of it was destroyed by the flood water.

However, she said she was saved together with one of her children by a good Samaritan while the two others were caught in the collapsed structure.

“I could see my children going but I could not do anything,” she said amid tears.

The two bodies were retrieved after the flood waters receded.