Chief Justice inaugurates High Court in Ho

Alberto Mario Noretti Mar - 08 - 2023 , 07:54

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has inaugurated a High Court building in Ho.

The project, with a seating capacity of 120, was financed by the Ho Municipal Assembly through its share of the Common Fund.

New dawn

Justice Anin Yeboah said a new dawn was breaking in the country with the old, weak and dilapidated court houses giving way to modern structures.

He said the infrastructural facilities of the judiciary must reflect the dignity and authority of the courts of law.

“The edifice in Ho, therefore, signifies a new beginning and new hope for faster proceedings of court cases,” he said.

Justice Anin Yeboah said it was the duty of metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies to provide court houses in their areas, for which reason they must commit zeal and resources towards such projects.

The Chief Justice entreated the staff of the Judicial Service to handle the new facility with a sense of maintenance.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, pledged the Regional Coordinating Council’s support to the judiciary in various ways to function effectively in the administration of justice in the region.

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, said the new court building was not an end in itself but the effective delivery of justice to the people it mattered most.

“Let us respect the truth always and let us always work together in unity to get rid of corruption in our society,” he added.

The Agbogbomefia said it was necessary for justice to be readily available to all in the broader interest of democracy in the country.

Assemblies’ importance

The Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Benjamin Kpodo, said the court house testified to the important development roles that the district assemblies’ share of the Common Fund played.

He said the construction of decent bungalows for judges in all the regions would be a step in the right direction.