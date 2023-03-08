Help resolve impact of global crises - Oppong Nkrumah to multilateral institutions

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Mar - 08 - 2023 , 07:11

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has called on multilateral institutions to be more supportive in resolving the impact of the recent global crises on Africa.

According to him, there was an urgent need for multilateral institutions to fashion out new effective ways of helping the world’s worst affected countries to quickly build back following recent challenges.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2023 in New Delhi, Mr Nkrumah said many African countries were struggling with a debt burden and harsh economic conditions following the incidents and required the support of global partners in debt restructuring as well as efforts to reduce the impact of fuel and food prices on their people.

Approaches

“The already existent approaches such as the G-20 common framework for debt treatment are a step in the right direction. But they need to be fast-tracked to avoid further hemorrhaging by the struggling economies. The multilateral institutions have to take a quick second look and do more in assisting these economies in Africa and Asia which have suffered the most, to recover.”

“On the peace and security front, it is okay to impose sanctions and call out Russia. But it may serve us better if the UN will quicken its efforts at reforms so it can be more effective in preventing or better responding to copy-cat situations around the world. We in Africa are worried because we bear the brunt very harshly. We subscribe to Multilateralism. But it must be effective in assisting us respond more robustly to crises of this nature which severely affect us,” he said.

Ghana’s position was supported by other countries including India and Slovenia who advocated reforms for quicker impact.

The Raisina Dialogue is a global conference designed to explore solutions to contemporary challenges the world is facing. Held annually in New Delhi, India, it brings together Foreign Ministers and other representative of governments, forging new instruments for global leadership. This year's conference was focused on the theme: "Navigating the New Normal: Multi-Literalism in a Post-COVID World".