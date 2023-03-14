Bolgatanga - Forum to discuss falling education standard in the offing

Osarfo Samuel Kantanka Mar - 14 - 2023 , 10:55

A high-level education forum aimed at devising pragmatic solutions to the falling standard of education at the basic and senior high levels in the Upper East Region will be organised in the coming days, the Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has announced.

“The region has continuously recorded abysmal results in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on an annual basis,” he stressed.

Announcing the decision while addressing the 66th independence anniversary parade at the Ramsey Park in Bolgatanga, last Monday, he said: “Sadly, the state of education in the region leaves much to be desired.”

He said a number of factors accounted for the current state of education in the region, which included lateness and absenteeism on the part of teachers, parental neglect, and poor supervision, among others.

“I am happy to announce that in the next coming days, a high-level education forum will be organised to draw participants from key stakeholders including traditional rulers, retired and current directors of education, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs),” he said.

He entreated individuals and bodies who might not have the opportunity to be represented at the forum to submit memoranda to the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) on the way forward, so as to jealously protect the future of the students in the region.

Additionally, he stated that “in recognition of this challenge, the RCC has set up a committee aimed at finding lasting solutions to the poor standard of education in the region”.

Indiscipline

He mentioned that the rate of indiscipline in schools where students disobeyed school rules and regulations with impunity ought to be nipped in the bud, saying “we cannot continue to allow students to be undisciplined in school, which often led to the destruction of school property.’’

“Discipline is the most important virtue needed in the life of every student towards achieving academic excellence. No student can succeed in their academic pursuit without discipline,’’ he said.

Mr Yakubu stated that for Ghana to catch up with the likes of Malaysia and Singapore, the issue of technical and vocational education had to be taken seriously, stressing “it is against this background that the government has established regional offices of the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) to coordinate the activities of vocational and technical schools.

He charged the students of such schools to think outside the box and be innovative and come up with simple equipment and other gadgets capable of addressing some challenges in the country.

Addressing indiscipline

For his part, the Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Bright A. Lawoe, entreated child rights organisations to complement their advocacy on child rights with responsibility as they went hand in hand to ensure the holistic development of school children.

As part of the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Endswell Pharmacy, Lawrence Atongo; Lee Eun Mi of the Evergreen Preparatory School, the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Hajj Board, Alhaji Farouk and the Municipal Chief Executive for Bolgatanga, Rex Asanga, were each presented with citations for their immense contributions to education in the municipality.