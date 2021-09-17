Boastful taxi driver remanded again

The 35-year-old taxi driver, who claimed on Onua TV that he had killed several persons, including a pregnant woman for ritual purposes has been remanded again by the Accra Circuit Court.
This is to allow state prosecutors to complete their investigations into the case.
When the case was called yesterday, the Prosecutor, Inspector Princess Tetteh Boafo, prayed the court for a short adjournment as they sought to travel with the accused persons to the various alleged crime scenes.
However, counsel for the accused, Felix Ansah, claimed that his client had not been fed since his arrest but prosecution denied any knowledge of the claim.
The court, presided over by Ms. Rosemond Tosu, adjourned the case to September 28 this year, adding that she would consider the bail application the next adjourned date.
Prosecution’s facts
The facts, as presented by the C/Insp Godfred Asiedu Bampoe, were that in September this year, the attention of the police was drawn to a statement made or published on the "Maakye” show on Onua television station by the accused to the effect that he buried alive a pregnant woman at Ashaiman.
Upon receiving this information, the prosecutor said, the police launched an investigation into the matter which led to the arrest of the accused.
He further told the court that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was a taxi driver who resided at Weija in Accra.
The prosecutor said it was also established that on September 2, 2021 on the Onua TV morning show "Maakye,” with the host, Captain Smart, Ansah in a response to a question from the host stated that he (accused) had killed several persons in the past.
“Additionally, the accused person also stated that he buried a pregnant woman alive at Ashaiman to perform sacrifice for Alfred Agbesi, the former MP for Ashaiman,” C/Insp Bampoe told the court.
However, the prosecutor said the police was yet to extend the investigation to locate the scene of the one who had been allegedly buried and other persons mentioned by the accused person.