Biography of Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar)

Beatrice Laryea Jan - 11 - 2024 , 16:43

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, is a Ghanaian businessman. He is the founder and chairman of Kwarleyz Group focused on real estate, finance and property management in Ghana and other parts of West Africa.

Bediako is the developer of Wonda World Estate and the proposed Petronia City. He is also the founder of New Africa Foundation focusing on less fortunate children providing medical, nutritional and educational support for them.

Early Life and Education

Born in Kumasi, Ghana, Bediako pursued his education at Accra Academy and later attended Apam Senior High School. Subsequently, he furthered his studies in Business Studies at Waltham Forest College in the UK.

During his university days, Bediako found a source of income by selling clothes acquired from a friend. Quickly gaining popularity, he became the go-to supplier for clothing among his peers.

With the money he earned, Bediako made shrewd investments, enabling him to purchase his first car at the age of 16. However, recurring frustrations arose as his car was repeatedly clamped.

Following the third instance, Bediako, driven by frustration, took the clamp with him, and a friend expressed interest in buying it.

This sparked the idea of entering the scrap metal business. Bediako began buying and reselling scrap metal. Inspired by this entrepreneurial breakthrough, he made the decision to drop out of school, feeling that the traditional education system had little more to offer him.

Transitioning from the scrap metal business, Bediako ventured into the telecommunications industry. Recognizing the growing popularity of the internet, he founded Global Telecommunications and Utilities (GTU), a company that billed individuals for their internet usage.

GTU rapidly gained a substantial user base, catching the attention of an investor who subsequently acquired the company for £410,000. Following the sale, Bediako relocated to Ghana.

Business career

Bediako started his business career when his rich father gave him and his brother some money to help their mother who was broke.

While his brother bought eggs and bread with the money, Bediako bought two hens and started a poultry business.

The business grew and he sold 200 eggs a month. Once at the Waltham Forest College, UK, he started selling clothes to fellow students and within a short period he bought his first car with profits he made from the business.

Later he diversified his business to scrap metal collection and sales before venturing into telecommunication sector in 1999. He established a company which billed people for online transactions during the dotcom era.

An India investor offered to buy the company with £327,000 but he declined on the advice of his lawyer. The investor later returned with an offer of £410,000 which he accepted.

After adding the money to his savings, he realized that he had made his first million pounds and thought that if he built a good company, he could make a lot of money.

With his first million pounds in hand, he claimed that God told him to go to Africa and he returned to his home country, Ghana where he started Kwarleyz Group with diverse interests in real estate, finance[14] and property management.

The Kwarleyz Group is the developer of the Wonda World Estate in Accra and the proposed Petronia City. The Kwarleyz Group has constructed 500 units of residential, commercial and industrial buildings.

Wonda World Estates

After gaining experience in the nightclub industry, Bediako shifted his focus to the real estate business, initially concentrating on renting out units.

Witnessing the growth of his venture, he made the strategic decision to venture into property development, giving rise to Wonda World Estates.

In affluent neighborhoods of Accra, Bediako embarked on the construction of a series of distinctive buildings. Notably, the early structures from Wonda World Estates were characterized by a unique roof style.

To distinguish these properties further, Bediako opted for a curved roof design reminiscent of the logo of the fashion brand Evisu. The success of his real estate endeavors paved the way for the construction of Avenue Lincoln.

Under his leadership, the company has undertaken numerous ambitious projects, ranging from residential properties to commercial developments.

His vision was to revolutionize real estate in Ghana by creating modern, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing developments.

Petronia City

One of Nana Kwame Bediako’s most significant projects is Petronia City, located in the Western Region of Ghana. Petronia City is envisioned as a modern, integrated city with a focus on sustainability.

It encompasses residential areas, commercial zones, and industrial spaces. The project aims to contribute significantly to Ghana’s economic growth by attracting investment and creating employment opportunities.

Political activities

On January 7, 2024, Bediako announced that he would run as presidential candidate for the New Force Movement.

This followed weeks of speculation during which the New Force teased its fielding of a "masked" candidate who was widely expected to be Bediako.

The announcement, which was due to take place at Black Star Square, was postponed after the presidential administration pulled the permit for the rally, citing a "an unforeseen state event".

Addressing the media in a press conference following the cancellation of the New Africa Foundation’s Convention, Nana Kwame Bediako stated that he firmly believes his purpose on earth is to contribute value to it.

He emphasizes his commitment to this goal, declaring, “I am a son of the soil, and my mission is to enhance humanity. I came here to contribute value to this world and nature. I won’t depart without making God proud of me.”

Personal Life

Jacob Ceaser is Married to Ruby Bediako and together they have four children.

Legacy

Nana Kwame Bediako’s legacy extends beyond his business achievements. He serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs in Ghana and Africa, demonstrating that with determination, hard work, and a commitment to excellence, one can achieve great success.