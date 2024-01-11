Ayikai Doblo residents beg for new bridge that connects Nsakina Oduman to Ablekuma

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jan - 11 - 2024 , 12:28

Residents of Ayikai Doblo Peace Village in the Ga West Municipality of Greater Accra are pleading with the government to help construct a new bridge over the drainage that connects the Densu River at Oware Farms where an irrigation dam is located.

The current wooden bridge over the big drain which feeds into the Densu river has become weak and unusable anytime it rains.

It connects villages such as Manhea, Nsakina Oduman, Ablekuma, and other settlements.

Currently, vehicles are unable to use it because it has become very weak and so only pedestrians use it.

Led by Nii Gamu I, one of the community leaders, the villagers spoke about how the bridge's reconstruction would help ease movement for accessing markets, workplaces, and essential services.

With a population of over 7,000, they are asking for a new bridge. They have appealed to individuals to come to their aid.

Speaking to Graphic Online on January 11, Nii Gamu I expressed concern about the bridge's impact on education, business, health, and the overall economy of the area.

He highlighted the struggles of students from Ayikai Doblo and surrounding communities, who risk crossing the weak dam after heavy rains to attend school.

"The low level of the bridge makes it impassable when it rains, cutting off a large student population from education," Nii Gamu I stated.

"They can't swim through the floodwaters to reach school." He further explained that the only public basic school in the area is in Ayikai Doblo, inaccessible to Peace Village students when the bridge floods. They are forced to take a six-kilometre detour, significantly hindering their education.

The spokesperson for the Oware Dam area residents, Mr. Kisi Wiafe Akenten expressed disappointment with the Ga West Municipal Assembly's lack of support.

Despite attempts to raise funds and begin reconstructing the bridge, the assembly has failed to support and cited insufficient resources.

Mr Akenten said it was urgent to complete the project before the rainy season.

"Heavy rains will wash away the incomplete bridge if we can't finish it on time," he said.